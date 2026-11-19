Eir today announces its results for the third quarter of 2026, which were in line with expectations. Revenue in the third quarter rose by 4% or €14 million. This steady rise in revenues reflects eir’s continued success in expanding its customer base.

Eir’s strategy to build Ireland’s best fibre and mobile networks continues to deliver with the total eir fibre broadband base increasing by 1% year on year to 903,000 customers, and eir’s postpay mobile customers increasing by 7% to 1,358,000 customers. Multi-play bundling accounted for 61% of eir fixed households, up 1 percentage point year on year.

Oliver Loomes, eir CEO, said: “eir delivered a solid performance in the third quarter, in line with our expectations, against the backdrop of a dynamic and highly competitive market. Revenue increased by 4%, supported by continued growth across our mobile and fibre customer bases, while we maintained our focus on disciplined execution, operational efficiency and responsible investment, bringing our Q3 year-to-date underlying performance to 4% revenue growth and 1% EBITDA growth.





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“The continued growth of our customer base reflects the quality and value of our services. We now serve more than 1.6 million mobile customers, including almost 1.36 million postpay customers, while more than 900,000 customers use our fibre broadband services.

“We remain focused on strengthening the resilience, reach and capability of our networks, positioning eir for sustainable long-term growth. That investment also reflects our wider purpose: connecting for a better Ireland, by supporting the everyday connectivity needs of homes, businesses and communities across the country.”

GTA VI drives record traffic

The launch of the highly anticipated video game Grand Theft Auto VI has driven record-breaking demand on eir’s fixed broadband network, with traffic reaching its highest peak everas gamers across Ireland downloaded the eagerly anticipated new release.

Eir recorded a 24.7% increase in fixed broadband traffic between midnight and 8am on Thursday, 19 November, compared with the same period on the previous Thursday, as gamers downloaded the newly released title. Overall fixed-network traffic week on week was up 18.5%. This followed the game’s pre-release download on Tuesday, 10 November. Mobile data traffic also increased by 23% between midnight and 8am compared with previous weeks, reflecting heightened customer activity during the launch window.

Fergal McCann, CTO, eir, said: “The launch of GTA VI demonstrates how rapidly demand for data can increase around major global events. Our fixed broadband network recorded its highest traffic peak ever, while mobile data traffic increased by 23% between midnight and 8am compared with previous weeks. Throughout this exceptional period of demand, both networks continued to provide customers with a seamless experience.”

TechCentral Reporters