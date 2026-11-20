According to Bloomberg News, Apple is currently working on an autonomous AI assistant that can carry out complex tasks on users’ behalf. With this initiative, the tech giant aims to compete in the rapidly growing field of AI agents.

Clues about the project can be found in job adverts on Apple’s official careers page. In these, the company is seeking staff who can work on a “proactive, agentic AI assistant”. An advert for a senior engineering manager states that Apple wants to develop a system that can independently operate hardware, manage software applications, browse the internet and even generate code.

Unlike traditional AI systems, which primarily provide information or write text, these agents must be able to carry out actions independently. They are designed to handle processes involving multiple steps. Such processes typically require a user to switch manually between different programs and platforms.





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This strategic move puts Apple in direct competition with other market leaders such as Google, Meta, Anthropic and OpenAI, all of which are locked in a race to develop AI capable of handling advanced workflows. Practical applications for this technology include organising travel, creating tailored summaries and assisting with software development.

The primary goal is to transform AI from a tool that provides instructions into one that actually carries out requests.

Because Apple manages its own integrated network of software and hardware, such an assistant could fundamentally change the user experience across all its devices. Although the potential is enormous, the current job descriptions do not specify which products this technology will be integrated into or how it will be incorporated into existing services.

Although development is still at a preliminary stage, Bloomberg suggests that Apple may be considering a launch as early as the end of next year. That timeline has not yet been officially confirmed.

The recent job adverts show that the company is actively seeking experienced engineers to lead the project.

The new will be welcomes by Apple enthusiasts who have seen the once-leading digital personal assistant Siri lapse into insignificance against more capable alternatives.

Business AM