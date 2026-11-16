ESB Networks has selected Hitachi Energy to help increase power transfer capability at substations in Oldstreet in Co Galway, Dunstown in Co Kildare, and Knockkyle in Co Laois on Ireland’s 400 kV transmission network.

This project is part of the priority transmission project portfolio under the Price Review 6 investment programme (2026-2030) brought forward by EirGrid in its role as transmission system operator and delivered by ESB Networks as onshore transmission system owner.

Ireland’s electricity system is evolving as renewable generation reaches new levels and electricity demand grows across homes, businesses, industry and transportation. In the first half of 2026, the country set new records for wind and solar generation, with grid-scale solar exceeding 1 GW for the first time. By June, solar accounted for 8.2% of the electricity mix, up from 5.3% a year earlier. As renewable generation grows, the challenge is to move electricity efficiently across the network while making better use of the infrastructure already in place.





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Hitachi Energy’s Thyristor Controlled Series Compensation (TCSC) technology will address these challenges by giving network operators greater control over power flows. Based on the selected level of series compensation, the advanced power quality solution can increase the power transfer capability by up to two times on the Oldstreet and Knockkyle lines and up to three times on the Dunstown line. It also helps mitigate sub-synchronous resonance, an electrical phenomenon that can affect power system stability.

Nicholas Tarrant, managing director of ESB Networks, said: “ESB Networks is focused on delivering the critical infrastructure and technologies needed to maintain a secure, reliable and resilient electricity network as Ireland’s electricity needs continue to grow. This technology will strengthen key parts of the transmission system, helping to increase network flexibility and enabling more renewable energy to be integrated onto the grid. It is part of our joint work programme with EirGrid under the Price Review 6 Investment Programme. Working with Hitachi Energy, we are investing in innovative solutions that will accelerate the delivery of critical infrastructure to support housing, a strong economy and support the transition to a net zero energy system.”

Hitachi Energy’s scope covers the design, supply, installation and commissioning of the TCSC systems, together with long-term lifecycle support. The projects will combine Hitachi Energy’s global power quality expertise with local capabilities in Ireland.

Niklas Persson, CEO, grid integration, Hitachi Energy, said: “The challenge facing power systems today is to meet growing electricity demand while balancing security, affordability and sustainability. Making better use of existing infrastructure is an important part of that equation. Together with ESB Networks, we are applying advanced power electronics to increase the flexibility and capability of existing transmission infrastructure. This will help strengthen Ireland’s electricity system as renewable generation and demand grow, supporting the people, businesses and communities that depend on reliable electricity every day.”

Hitachi Energy continues to expand its presence in Ireland as the country’s electricity infrastructure evolves. In June, the company announced a €4 million investment in a new Service Center in Dublin to strengthen Ireland’s grid resilience.

TechCentral Reporters