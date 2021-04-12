Tekenable wins two 2021 Vuzion partner of the year awards

In association with Tekenable

Tekenable has been recognised as a winner for two Vuzion partner awards: the 2021 Irish Azure partner of the year for helping customers realise their full potential with Azure cloud services and beyond, and the community hero award for Peter Rose, Chieft technology officer.

The Vuzion Partner of the Year Awards recognise leading Microsoft partners that have developed and provided exceptional Microsoft-based solutions during the past year.

This recognition showcases Tekenable’s innovation and robust skills to help clients digitally transform and to successfully leverage multiple Microsoft solutions, such as Azure. It also highlights Tekenable’s customers who are using Azure-based platforms and cloud-enabled data management platforms to digitally transform their businesses.

“We are honoured to be acknowledged by Vuzion for our commitment to helping clients digitally transform their businesses and create new business value using Microsoft technologies,” said Peter Rose, CTO of Tekenable (pictured).

“These awards validate our team’s excellence in innovation and I would like to thank them for their continued support especially in these unprecedented times. Our culture and persistence in Tekenable joined with the agile Microsoft innovations has led to a winning combination.”

“Peter Rose was selected as the winner of the community hero award because he is an innovator who pushes the boundaries to revolutionise the industry. Peter’s willingness to experiment with emerging technologies coupled with his vision and leadership expanded Tekenable’s technology portfolio,” said Justin Tomlin, business development manager at Vuzion.

“I would like to congratulate Tekenable on these awards. Tekenable delivers timely solutions that solve the complex challenges that businesses face – from communicating and collaborating virtually to helping customers realise their fully potential with Azure cloud services, and beyond.”