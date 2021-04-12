Pinergy partners with Synoptic to provide customers with smarter energy solutions

Pinergy, the smart energy provider of 100% renewable electricity has today announced its commercial partnership with Synoptic, the Irish telecommunications company. Pinergy will be the engine to empower Synoptic’s smart energy platform with unique real time dashboard energy utilisation data. This will enhance their current customer offering of innovative and future proofed telecommunications solutions to be able to provide smart energy solutions to their client base.

The proposition will see Synoptic offer energy audits and advice to their enterprise business customers. Synoptic help businesses to plan and deploy a customers’ often complex managed IP and data network & security requirements, and this partnership with Pinergy will allow Synoptic customers to better plan their wider energy supply, usage and infrastructure needs. Synoptic will be offering its’ customers energy audits of their entire business. This covers energy supply, usage and infrastructure incorporating a full review of lighting, micro-generation opportunities and a capacity audit of their entire business.

Energy requirements for complex broadband set ups can often result in unnecessary levels of usage. With Pinergy’s help, Synoptic customers will now be able to get the best out of their telecommunications set up with the smartest energy infrastructures in place to ensure that they are using their energy in the most efficient way possible.

The partnership has already been put into practice on Synoptic’s Dublin-based client, The Printed Image (TPI), where the added value of Pinergy’s expertise on top of Synoptic’s offering has helped the business achieve a much more efficient and structured energy usage system.

Peter Bastable, Director at Pinergy said: “At Pinergy, we are all about using energy in the smartest and most efficient way. In partnering with companies like Synoptic we extend our energy insight capabilities and prove that we can integrate our own technology and expertise alongside other business requirements. We are delighted to partner with Synoptic and we will continue to partner with more excellent businesses to give customers the energy advice and insight they need in these uncertain times.”

Paul O’Farrell, chief operating officer at Synoptic said: “We’re delighted to partner with Pinergy for this new offering. Pinergy is known as the smart electricity provider for a reason and we are delighted to be able to offer their unique energy insights and expertise to our business customers so that they can get the most from their telecommunications and energy infrastructures. This becomes ever more important as the need for high quality Internet (IP) delivered services continues to grow and grow as businesses and people begin to work remotely and adopt other new ways of working.”

Pinergy has also recently partnered with other forward thinking businesses including Ohme, a specialist provider of innovative smart charging technology for electric vehicles and eLight Ireland’s leading Light as a Service (LaaS) provider. Pinergy’s smart energy technology system will provide residential and commercial customers with the tools to better manage their own energy output and empower them to play their part in building a sustainable future.