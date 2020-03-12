Tech Summit Cork rescheduled

It@cork announced the postponement of the 2020 Cork Tech Summit from 7 May to 16 September at City Hall.

“Naturally, we are disappointed that one of our flagship annual events is postponed,” said a statement from it@Cork. “Now in its tenth year, Tech Summit Cork has grown year on year in terms of attendance, speakers, insights, learning and business opportunities. However, with the situation evolving rapidly, we are committed to doing our part to protect the welfare of our staff, members, contributors and the wider community.

We recognise the impact Covid-19 is having on our members and we are on hand to offer any assistance or advice during these unprecedented times.

TechCentral Reporters