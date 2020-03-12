Next generation Internet programme led by TSSG scores €3.5m in EU funding

Project seeks to develop a more human-centric next generation internet Print Print Life

Telecommunications Systems Software Group (TSSG) at Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) has been awarded €3.5 million in Horizon 2020 funding for its next generation internet programme.

The three-year project, entitled A Collaborative platform for Bridging EU-US Next Generation Internet (NGI) Experiments (NGIAtlantic.eu), will be coordinated by TSSG and WIT.

It is hoped that the project will improve collaboration between EU and US research teams around the technical challenges posed by the vision of developing a more human-centric next generation internet.

NGIAtlantic.eu will launch five open calls for proposals, with a total of €2.8 million available for European organisations, with US-based counterpart organisations being funded by US funding agencies, willing to carry out high-quality research and innovation activities on NGI experimental platforms.

Launched by the European Commission, the NGI initiative aims to shape the future internet as an interoperable platform ecosystem that embodies European values, such as openness, inclusivity, transparency, accountability, privacy, cooperation, protection of data and information, and freedom.

Since its launch, the NGI initiative has been developed to drive this technological revolution by attracting smaller scale project teams, with an expressed emphasis on high impact innovators, to bid for regular open calls on several relevant NGI topics. These topics span privacy and trust enhancing technologies, decentralised data governance, new forms of search and discovery and interactive technologies.

The WIT team will work alongside international partners from Trust-IT, Eurescom, Rutgers University and the University of Utah.

Project leader, James Clarke said: “The consortium of partners from both EU and US has been selected carefully to bring the necessary competences together all the crucial areas required ranging from technical knowledge, direct experience in EU-US collaborations, to NGI policy understanding.”

“This is considered a landmark project since it represents the largest budget share to a single participant coming into the Republic of Ireland in ICT under Horizon 2020,” said Stephen O’Reilly, the ICT H2020 National Contact Point for Ireland at Enterprise Ireland.

“This accomplishment is reflective of the success of Irish researchers in the area of ICT and contributes to underpinning the competitiveness of Ireland’s research ecosystem. Researchers across the Institutes of Technology and the Universities and companies should be looking at the remaining opportunities under Horizon 2020 and preparing for Horizon Europe.”

TechCentral Reporters