Google Ireland today announced Darragh Bolger from Trinity College Dublin as Ireland’s first-ever Student Prompting Champion.

Following a competitive nationwide digital submission round involving hundreds of entries, 10 shortlisted finalists gathered at Google’s EMEA headquarters in Dublin to compete in a live final. Under the challenge theme of ‘your campus start-up,’ finalists were tasked with using Google Gemini and Google Slides in just 25 minutes to co-create a pitch for a campus microbusiness. Each finalist then delivered a five-minute live pitch to a panel of judges, who evaluated their entries alongside an AI review of their underlying prompts across visual impact and branding, prompt engineering strategy, and financial logic.

Bolger secured first place with an innovative approach to developing an on campus courier service, taking home the grand prize including an all-expenses-paid trip to Google Cloud Next ’27 in London, a Googlebook, Google Pixel 11, and an official Google AI Professional Certificate scholarship.





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Karen Stolberg, vice president, Google customer solutions, UK & Ireland, said: “Prompting is fast becoming an essential literacy skill – helping us unlock new ideas and solve everyday problems, and it’s a skill we can learn and improve on. Watching these students bring their concepts to life in just 25 minutes was genuinely inspiring… Witnessing the creativity and energy in the room makes me incredibly excited for what Ireland’s next generation is going to build.”

“Competing live at The Foundry today was an incredible experience,” said Bolger. “Learning how to prompt effectively has transformed how I tackle coursework, manage projects, and brainstorm new ideas. I’m delighted to win and look forward to building my AI skills even further.”

The Prompting Championships form part of Google Ireland’s broader student skilling programme, which includes 12 months of free access to Gemini AI Plus for third-level students, nationwide university workshops through the Gemini Academy, and €750,000 in Google.org grants.

TechCentral Reporters