According to a source who spoke to CNBC, Nvidia’s board of directors has no plans to reappoint Jensen Huang as CEO. An anonymous source familiar with the situation said the directors are currently focused primarily on an ongoing investigation into Huang’s conduct. A possible return is not on the agenda for now.

To oversee the investigation, Nvidia has enlisted the law firm Wachtell Lipton to examine whether Huang’s actions put trade secrets or national security at risk.

Huang stepped down as leader of the organisation he had founded after more than three decades at the helm. His departure followed an admission of an extramarital relationship and reports alleging that he had had affairs with employees and with Alice Huang. The latter is an employee of a client suspected of having ties to Chinese intelligence services.





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While the Financial Times recently suggested that Huang had explored a possible return with certain business partners, Altimeter Capital’s Brad Gerstner told CNBC that no such discussions had taken place between them. Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the former CEO chose not to respond to the rumours over the weekend.

Despite the board’s position, there is considerable public demand within the technology sector for Huang’s return. An online petition calling for his reappointment has gathered 180,000 signatures and received support from prominent leaders such as Epic Games’ Tim Sweeney, Y Combinator’s Garry Tan and Elon Musk.

President Donald Trump has also indicated that he is open to Huang’s return. He has also dismissed concerns about potential national security risks.

A spokesperson for the board confirmed on Friday that Nvidia is looking for a professional recruitment firm. It will help with the search for a permanent successor to the CEO.

Business AM