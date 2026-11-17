Tesla has announced a plan to invest €3 billion in expanding its production facility in Grünheide, near Berlin. According to a company statement, the investment is intended to transform the site into the most technologically advanced Tesla factory in the world, with a future annual output of 1 million autonomous Cybercabs.

This strategic growth comes as traditional German car giants scale back. In contrast to Tesla’s expansion, market leaders such as Volkswagen are currently cutting thousands of jobs to cope with intense pressure from Chinese competitors, while Mercedes-Benz has recently frozen domestic investment as it considers closing certain factories.

The Grünheide factory, which began operating a few years ago, received approval for expansion in 2024 after overcoming opposition from environmental activists and members of the local community.





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The current investment will fund a new production wing dedicated entirely to the Cybercab – a two-seater with no steering wheel or pedals, which made its debut in October 2024 and is already operating in certain US cities as a ‘robotaxi’.

Tesla said the growth would create numerous employment opportunities across various sectors. Dietmar Woidke, the minister-president of Brandenburg, praised the move as an essential economic boost and a strong affirmation of Germany’s status as a leading industrial hub.

Business AM