The European Commission has warned e-commerce platform Temu that it risks substantial financial penalties for failing to prevent the sale of banned products.

According to officials, the company’s current methods for monitoring content, ensuring product compliance and penalising offenders are inadequate. Henna Virkkunen, Vice-President of the European Commission, said consumers must be able to shop safely online.

Under the Digital Services Act (DSA), Temu could face a fine of up to 6% of its total global annual turnover if the Commission concludes that the platform has breached the rules.





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Although the company has the opportunity to challenge these findings or take corrective action, it has already faced penalties in the past. In May, Temu was fined €200 million after dangerous electronics and children’s toys were found on its website. The company subsequently promised to address the problems.

Recent findings by the Commission show that Temu’s safety protocols are inadequate. The platform requests certificates for only a small proportion of its products and often fails to check the documentation submitted.

Moreover, monitoring of high-risk product categories, including cosmetics and toys, has not kept pace with the rapid increase in the number of listings. The Commission also noted that the platform’s moderation tools do not give sufficient priority to detecting high-risk products.

Ineffective penalties against sellers

The effectiveness of Temu’s disciplinary system has also been called into question. The Commission pointed out that penalties are imposed on specific online shops rather than on the actual sellers.

This loophole allows a single seller to maintain several online shops, meaning they can continue to operate other outlets even after one has been shut down. As a result, sellers can commit numerous serious breaches before restrictive measures are taken.

This situation forms part of a broader investigation launched by the Commission in 2024 to determine whether Temu complies with DSA standards.

Alongside product safety, the Commission is also examining other areas of concern, such as the platform’s recommendation algorithms and design features that may have been deliberately made addictive.

Business AM