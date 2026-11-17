According to the latest Accenture Talent Tracker demand for professionals with artificial intelligence (AI) skills in Ireland increased by 10.6% in the first half of 2026, although overall demand across the six technology categories declined by 7.2%, with five areas recording falls in hiring activity.

AI-related job postings rose from approximately 18,000 in the preceding six-month period to more than 20,000 between January and June 2026.

The research identified almost 200,000 technology job postings in Ireland in the 12 months to June 2026, compared with a live talent pool of almost 550,000 people across six priority technology areas: AI, cloud, cyber security, data analytics, engineering and DevOps, and quantum computing.





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This represented approximately one job posting for every three people working in or qualified for these fields.

Engineering and DevOps saw the largest decline, at 14.1%, followed by cloud at 12.9%, quantum at 8.9%, cyber security at 7.2% and data analytics at 4.6%.

Despite the wider slowdown, AI recorded the tightest balance between available talent and employer demand.

Over the 12 months to June 2026, there were more than 38,000 AI-related job postings, compared with a live talent pool of over 90,000 people. This represented a talent pool-to-demand ratio of approximately 2.4 to one.

The equivalent ratio was approximately 3.1 to one for both engineering and DevOps and cyber security.

Engineering and DevOps nevertheless remained the largest area of technology hiring demand in Ireland, accounting for more than 60,000 job postings over the 12-month period.

Cloud followed with more than 45,000 postings, while AI accounted for almost 40,000, data analytics approximately 35,000, cyber security more than 12,000 and quantum almost 1,000.

Engineering and DevOps also had the country’s largest technology talent pool, comprising more than 190,000 people.

Experience

The research also highlighted a mismatch between the experience levels sought by employers and the professionals available in the market.

More than half (52%) of technology job postings specifying an experience level targeted professionals with three to five years of experience. However, this group accounted for just 17% of the live talent pool.

Senior and mid-level professionals represented 41% and 23% of available talent respectively, while 48% of job postings did not specify an experience requirement.

The findings point to growing competition for relatively limited pools of specialist talent, particularly in AI, alongside challenges in matching employer requirements with the experience available in the workforce.

Audrey O’Mahony, managing director and talent reinvention lead at Accenture (pictured), said the findings highlighted a shift in Ireland’s technology labour market.

“While overall hiring demand has softened, demand for AI skills continues to grow, underlining the strategic importance organisations are placing on AI capabilities,” O’Mahony said.

“At the same time, the decline in cyber security hiring demand is notable. As organisations accelerate their adoption of AI, investment in cyber capabilities needs to keep pace, ensuring that innovation is underpinned by the skills and expertise needed to manage an increasingly complex security environment.”

O’Mahony added that employers were also competing for a relatively limited pool of AI talent, while much of the market demand was concentrated on early-career professionals.

“Ensuring people have opportunities to develop the skills needed in an AI-enabled economy will be critical to supporting future growth and competitiveness,” she said.

The broader slowdown in technology hiring was reflected in national labour market figures.

Data from the Central Statistics Office showed that employment in Ireland’s ICT sector declined from 180,700 in the third quarter of 2025 to 169,500 in the first quarter of 2026.

Accenture’s research also found that remote working remained a significant feature of Ireland’s technology jobs market.

During the first half of 2026, fully remote roles accounted for 14.9% of technology job postings, compared with 9.2% for hybrid positions.

Remote vacancies were therefore 1.6 times more prevalent than hybrid postings. A further 75.4% of advertisements did not specify a working arrangement.

Patryk Goron