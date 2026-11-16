Intel is facing a class action lawsuit in a federal court in San Jose. Investors allege that the company concealed important information about production bottlenecks and falling demand for PCs.

According to law firm Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd, the lawsuit targets the company and its senior management, including CEO Lip-Bu Tan (pictured). The claimants allege that they painted a misleading picture of Intel’s commercial health.

The lawsuit represents shareholders who bought ordinary shares between 23 July and 29 October this year. According to the claimants, Intel withheld negative information, keeping its share price artificially high.





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The lawsuit specifically alleges that rising component costs reduced demand for PCs. This led to an oversupply among distributors and manufacturers. Intel was also allegedly unable, because of supply chain constraints, to scale up production sufficiently to meet growing demand from data centres.

The turmoil culminated in a mass sell-off following a weak financial forecast. Intel’s client computing and physical AI group saw its third-quarter profit fall by 9% to $8.1 billion (€7.3 billion). When the company forecast fourth-quarter revenue of $15 billion to $16 billion (€13.6 billion to €14.5 billion) – a figure significantly below market experts’ predictions – its shares plunged by almost 29% on 30 October.

This sudden fall wiped billions off the company’s market capitalisation and contradicted its earlier claims that market demand was recovering.

Although Intel has invested substantial resources in its production capacity to compete in the AI sector, the industry’s shift towards data centre infrastructure has driven up the cost of chips for consumer electronics.

During a call with analysts in October, Lip-Bu Tan acknowledged a severe memory shortage that was hampering the supply of PC chips, and highlighted the need for an immediate response to these obstacles. Despite these setbacks, the share price was still up 51% for the year, even after a sharp fall of 37.5% in the month preceding the report.

Business AM