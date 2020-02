Six Nations rugby by the numbers

How analytics is changing the viewer experience of this year's competition Print Print Radio

This week Niall talks to AWS senior technical evangelist Steve Bryan and Stats Perform technical consultant Pierre Visser about how analytics are being used to enhance the audience experience at the Six Nations rugby tournament.

