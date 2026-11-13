Prof Luke O’Neill named ERC Vice-President for Life Sciences

Prof Luke O’Neill of Trinity College Dublin has been named Vice-President for Life Sciences at the European Research Council (ERC).

Professor O’Neill is professor of Biochemistry in the School of Biochemistry and Immunology at Trinity College Dublin’s Trinity Biomedical Sciences Institute. An expert in innate immunity and inflammation, his research explores how the body’s immune defences work and how a deeper understanding of these processes can inform new approaches to treating disease.

Prof O’Neill is a co-founder of Sitryx and Inflazome, companies established to develop new medicines for inflammatory diseases; the latter was acquired by Roche for $450 million.





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The ERC supports frontier research across all disciplines, with scientific excellence as its sole selection criterion. As Vice-President for Life Sciences, he will be one of three Vice-Presidents who support the ERC President and serve as Vice-Chairs of the Scientific Council, each representing one of the ERC’s three research domains.

Prof O’Neill said: “I am honoured to take up the role of Vice President for Life Sciences at the European Research Council. I am delighted to represent Ireland and be a voice for European life scientists at this most critical time for science in Europe. We face many challenges, with human health and wellbeing, as well as European competitiveness, being uppermost in our thoughts as life scientists. I look forward to working with the ERC to help achieve our ambitious goals for European science.”

Dr Diarmuid O’Brien, CEO of Research Ireland, said: “Research Ireland congratulates Prof Luke O’Neill on this significant appointment. His outstanding scientific leadership, international reputation and track record of translating research into new approaches to treating disease will bring valuable experience and insight to the role. This appointment is a proud moment for Irish research, and we wish Prof O’Neill every success in helping to shape and champion research excellence across Europe.”

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