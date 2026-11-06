Project failures and how to avoid them with Nucleo’s Bobby Brown

This week, the cyberattacks that have left supermarket refrigeration systems across Europe (and here in Ireland) in chaos; how the US election results could reshape policy against data centres; and podcast The Cheeky Pint provides another PR disaster, this time with OpenAI’s Sam Altman.

Later, Niall talks with Bobby Brown, CEO of Nucleo, about IT project failures and how to avoid them by setting expectations from the start.

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