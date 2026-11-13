OpenAI sees quarterly revenue rise by nearly 50% to $10bn

According to a report by Bloomberg, OpenAI reached a significant financial turning point in the quarter ending in September, with revenue rising to $10 billion (€9 billion). This figure represents an increase of almost 50% on the previous quarter and is nearly three times the amount earned in the same period last year.

This growth is largely attributable to a sharp increase in businesses’ use of the company’s advanced AI models.

OpenAI introduced a series of strategic adjustments to strengthen its competitive position. The company had been overtaken by Anthropic on several business metrics. The adjustments included the introduction of more powerful models, revised pricing strategies and the development of specialised autonomous AI agents. These are intended to streamline professional tasks.





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These developments have changed the trajectory of both AI giants. While OpenAI is seeing its growth accelerate, Anthropic has experienced a loss of momentum. Anthropic’s quarter-on-quarter revenue growth fell to around 47% in the third quarter, a sharp decline from the 140% growth recorded in the second quarter.

Despite the slowdown, Anthropic remains ahead of OpenAI in terms of total revenue. Over the same period, this amounted to around $17 billion (€15.3 billion). The two companies do, however, use different accounting methods, meaning the figures are not directly comparable.

The rivalry takes on added significance as Anthropic prepares for a stock market flotation later this month. The company is targeting an estimated valuation of $1.4 trillion (€1.25 trillion).

Meanwhile, OpenAI is seeking new funding at a valuation of $1.25 trillion (€1.12 trillion), after deciding to postpone its own flotation until next year.

By securing an initial $11 billion (€9.9 billion) in equity funding, OpenAI has capital available to cover the high costs of infrastructure and research. These investments are necessary to maintain a leading position in the AI sector.

Business AM