Sasha Rubel from AWS on Ireland as an AI early adopter

On this weeks show, Apple’s latest MacBook Pro and iPad Mini bring some tempting new tech just in time for Christmas but are the upgrades worth the asking price?

We also look at Anthropic’s potential trillion-dollar stock market debut and the risks that could come with it.

Plus Sasha Rubel, head of AI and generative AI policy for EMEA at AWS, joins Niall to explain why Ireland is so keen on AI and whether we’re simply experimenting with ChatGPT or actually changing how we work.





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