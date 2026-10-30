Radio

Sasha Rubel from AWS on Ireland as an AI early adopter

New MacBooks to break the bank, bad news from Microsoft and a warning about Anthropic ahead of its IPO
Sasha Rubel, AWS
Sasha Rubel, AWS

On this weeks show, Apple’s latest MacBook Pro and iPad Mini bring some tempting new tech just in time for Christmas but are the upgrades worth the asking price?

We also look at Anthropic’s potential trillion-dollar stock market debut and the risks that could come with it.

Plus Sasha Rubel, head of AI and generative AI policy for EMEA at AWS, joins Niall to explain why Ireland is so keen on AI and whether we’re simply experimenting with ChatGPT or actually changing how we work.

 

advertisement

 

To never miss an episode of TechRadio subscribe, comment and rate us on iTunesSoundcloud or Spotify, or find us via RSS and pod.link.

Previous article
Intel beats quarterly expectations, but shares plunge on gloomy outlook
Next article
There’s nothing super about the intelligence required to create corporatese
RELATED ARTICLES
Sign up for the
Technology Minute

Listen to Tech Radio

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more