Samsung launches ‘highest performing’ SAS enterprise SSD

It can reportedly support twice the speed of its predecessor Print Print Pro

Samsung has launched the “industry’s first” 24G SAS SSD which it claims can support twice the speed of its previous 12G SAS SSD.

The Samsung PM1653 SSD is, according to the company, the first 24G SAS SSD made with sixth-generation V-NAND chips, enabling storage capacities from 800GB to 30.72TB for advanced enterprise server systems.

The PM1653 has also been optimised for high-performance enterprise servers, reportedly offering the industry’s highest random read speed of up to 800K IOPS. Its sequential read speed can reach 4,300MB/s, which is the maximum available speed for the 24G SAS interface and twice the speed of the previous generation.

advertisement





Thanks to its dual-port system, Samsung stated that the new SSD will give enterprise server OEMs the flexibility of using one or both ports depending on their system environment. If one port was to experience a failure during operation, the data can be transferred and accessed through the other port, said the company. Also, the PM1653 is able to support 24G and the legacy 12G SAS-3 platform as well.

Samsung is planning to begin mass production of this SSD in the second half of this year and has already begun sampling it with select customers.

“Like we have done with the PM1653, Samsung will continue to collaborate with our customers to accommodate the ever-growing demand of the enterprise server market for the most uncompromising offerings available,” said Kwangil Park, senior vice president of the memory product planning team at Samsung.

Last May, the company released a new external USB-C solid-state hard drive called the T7 SSD. It could hold up to 500GB, 1TB or 2TB or data. It was shock resistant and came in three colours, red, grey or blue, and was able to withstand falls of up to two metres. It also could reportedly achieve a read speed of 1050Mb/s and a write speed of 1000MB/s, making it almost twice as fast as its predecessor, the T5.

Dennis Publishing News Service

Is this an area of interest? Tailored training for IT Professionals

The Irish Computer Society provides members with the necessary qualifications, skills and training needed to succeed and excel within the profession.

Upcoming courses which may be of interest include:

Certificate in Business Analysis – offers academic accreditation for business analysts through the use of proven business analysis techniques. Up to 100% funding available.

European Certified Data Protection Officer (ECDPO) – This programme has been designed to equip Data Protection Officers with the necessary skills and competencies to meet and maintain all aspects of data protection compliance.

CDPP – Certified Data Protection Practitioner – Be confident that your organisation’s policies and procedures are legally compliant with data protection legislation by completing Ireland’s first certified data protection practitioner programme.

Find out more