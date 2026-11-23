According to industry specialists, the recent wave of technical outages may be linked to the speed at which companies are making software changes in response to security threats detected using AI, Reuters reported. The outages are affecting transport, workplace productivity and financial services, among other areas.

US government representatives, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, sought to ease public concern. They said the various incidents were unrelated.

Rubio did note that updates intended to fix security vulnerabilities can sometimes cause temporary system instability. Jay Clayton, Director of National Intelligence, also told the House of Representatives’ Homeland Security Committee that there was currently no evidence of a link between the various outages.





advertisement





The rapid development of AI and large language models has significantly increased the speed and ease with which software flaws are identified. Data from cyber security company Qualys indicates that Microsoft has addressed more than 1,200 vulnerabilities this month, a figure almost 20 times higher than last year.

Yuval Itzchakov of A Security explained that, because AI makes detecting flaws cheaper and faster, companies are being forced to deploy emergency patches. These updates are often integrated into critical infrastructure without extensive testing, altering core system components and inadvertently causing the very outages they were supposed to prevent.

The banking sector is feeling that pressure acutely. Following a service outage at JPMorgan Chase that also affected other financial institutions, regulators from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) and the US Treasury Department intervened immediately. According to anonymous sources, officials contacted banks to check that the incidents were under control and were not the result of malicious cyberattacks.

The OCC specifically asked how banks were communicating with their customers to prevent panic. OCC chief Jonathan Gould described the JPMorgan outage as an “isolated incident”. Nevertheless, the agency plans to conduct a thorough investigation to verify the accuracy of the reports and identify any weaknesses in the systems.

Figures from Josh Bressers of VulnCheck also illustrate the scale of the problem. He noted that 100,000 vulnerabilities had already been publicly documented in 2026. More than 1,300 of these have actually been exploited. Under these circumstances, major banks are struggling to keep pace with the constant stream of necessary updates.

Despite these challenges, some analysts argue that consumer confidence in digital banking will remain intact. Ronald Gestiehr of Luttner Financial suggested that outages are an unfortunate side effect of substantial investment in technology. What matters most to customers, he said, is how efficiently financial institutions resolve the problems and how clearly they communicate about them.

Business AM