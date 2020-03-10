Larry Doyle appointed COO of Leaf Ireland

Co-founder of Netforce joins IT service provider Print Print Trade

Larry Doyle has been appointed chief operating office of Leaf Ireland as the IT managed service provider expands to Dublin.

A subsidiary of UK headquartered Leaf, the company’s Dublin office is based in Microsoft Ireland’s building in Sandyford. Leaf Ireland will initially employ five people, but the company expects to scale up to 20 employees over the next three years.

Ambitious growth plans, both in terms of customer acquisition and employee growth, were behind the company’s desire to set up a Dublin branch. Speaking at a launch event in its Dublin office, Steven Goldblatt, CEO, Leaf said the company sought to expand its “ground presence in the Republic to better manage our existing customers.”

Goldblatt added that the timing for the expansion was just right: “When Larry Doyle became free – after he sold his business of 16 years – we knew we had the right partner to lead the team.”

In 2017, Doyle sold managed services company, Netforce, of which he was both co-founder and technical director. Explaining why he joined Leaf after selling his own business, Doyle said that Leaf is what he wanted Netforce to become. “I knew Steven well in a sort of collaboration/competition way. We both enjoyed working together and when I had a chance to join Leaf, I knew it was the right choice.”

“At Leaf we offer strong technical solutions for business growth and we enjoy great relationships with our customers – most of our management have been with the company for a long time,” added Goldblatt. “That allows us to be consistent in our support. Larry fits the bill totally and we look forward to Leaf Ireland growing under Larry’s stewardship.”

Leaf already has a strong presence in Ireland. Its clients include Mitchell McDermott, Merry Mullan Accountants, KCMG Composites, Cerberus, Richmond Marketing, and DMQ Accountants.

TechCentral Reporters