The Learnovate Centre has marked 15 years of research, innovation and industry collaboration. Establishment in 2011, the centre has worked with more than 350 organisations across 22 countries.

Based at Trinity College Dublin, the research and innovation centre helps organisations improve how people learn, develop skills and adapt to changing workplace demands.

An industry-led technology centre funded by Enterprise Ireland and supported by IDA Ireland, Learnovate connects academic research with practical challenges facing businesses, educators and public bodies.





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The centre has grown to a staff of 23 and doubled its membership over the past three years.

Its annual conference in October attracted more than 600 attendees, reflecting the engagement of its industry partner network.

Learnovate provides applied research, strategic innovation support and learning technology expertise to start-ups, SMEs, multinational companies, public bodies and education partners. It has also collaborated on major European research proposals and funded projects.

Its industry partners and collaborators include LearnUpon, Zoom, Mastercard, Folens, Cisco and Skillnet Ireland, as well as Irish start-ups that have gone on to become international learning technology companies.

One example is Patron Member Skillwell, which traces its roots to Empower the User (ETU), a Trinity College Dublin spin-out supported by Learnovate since the centre opened.

Following a merger with Realizeit, Skillwell now helps large employers and universities measure, develop and verify skills.

Learnovate managing director Nessa McEniff said the centre had spent the past 15 years helping organisations transform learning experiences across workplaces, schools, universities and wider society.

“The global Covid-19 pandemic brought the critical role of online learning and remote working into sharp focus globally, creating an extraordinary opportunity for the Learnovate Centre,” McEniff said.

She added: “But Learnovate is no longer responding to a moment of disruption; it is actively shaping what comes next and addressing the next generation of challenges, from AI-enabled work to human-centred learning design.”

“Over the last 15 years, Learnovate has developed into a globally recognised centre of excellence for the future of work and learning and we plan to continue that work, supporting organisations to unlock the transformative power of learning through research, learning science, technology and innovation,” she said.

Trinity College Dublin provost Dr Linda Doyle said Learnovate had built a community of partners committed to learning innovation.

“Learnovate has been hugely successful in building a vibrant and diverse community of partners, committed to driving learning innovation. This work is more important than ever in a world where many of our long-held assumptions about learning are being challenged,” Doyle said.

Micol Martinelli, manager in Enterprise Ireland’s Research, Innovation and Infrastructure Division, said the centre demonstrated the value of bringing industry and academic research together.

“For 15 years, Learnovate has demonstrated the value of bringing industry and academic research together to address real-world challenges and create opportunities for innovation,” Martinelli said.

Patryk Goron