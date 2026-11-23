In association with Objective Reality

Digital transformation has become a substantial investment for organisations across Ireland. Enterprise platforms, customer management systems, automation and cloud technologies promise greater efficiency, improved customer experiences and better operational decision-making.

Yet an important question is often overlooked once these systems are deployed: has the investment delivered the business value originally promised?





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A technology programme can meet its deadlines, satisfy its technical requirements and still fall short of its commercial objectives.

The new system is operational. Employees have been trained. The implementation partner has completed its work. But six months later, departments may still rely on spreadsheets, managers may continue chasing approvals by e-mail, and producing reliable operational reports may remain unnecessarily difficult.

The technology works. The business has not necessarily improved.

The difference between delivery and business success

Throughout my career in enterprise technology, spanning public services, utilities, insurance and healthcare, I have worked across environments where technology must support complex operational requirements.

One lesson from this experience is that technical delivery and business outcomes need to be considered separately.

An implementation can satisfy its functional specification without adequately addressing the wider processes, dependencies and organisational constraints that determine whether it delivers value.

Consider a customer relationship management implementation intended to improve service delivery.

The platform may successfully consolidate customer records and introduce new workflows. Yet if essential information remains fragmented across other systems, employees may still need to duplicate data entry, reconcile reports manually or switch between applications to complete a single process.

From a technical perspective, the implementation may be considered successful.

From an operational perspective, the organisation may have achieved only part of its intended transformation.

This distinction matters because the costs of unresolved process and integration problems often continue long after the original project budget has been exhausted.

The cost of complexity is not always visible

When organisations evaluate the cost of enterprise technology, licensing and implementation expenditure tend to receive the greatest attention.

Less visible are the ongoing costs of architectural complexity, inefficient integrations, duplicated processes and technical debt.

These may appear as longer development cycles, higher support costs, inconsistent information or an increasing reliance on specialist resources to maintain relatively routine operations.

Over time, small compromises can become structural limitations.

An integration designed as a temporary workaround becomes business-critical. A heavily customised application becomes difficult to upgrade. Automation introduced to simplify a process creates new dependencies that nobody fully understands.

None of these outcomes is inevitable, but they illustrate why architectural decisions deserve attention beyond the initial implementation.

Platforms such as Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Power Platform can provide considerable flexibility. However, that flexibility must be balanced with appropriate governance, maintainability and alignment with business objectives.

The question is not simply whether a platform can deliver a particular feature. It is whether the resulting solution can continue delivering value as the organisation evolves.

Five questions executives should ask before investing more

When an implementation falls short of expectations, the immediate response is often to commission additional development, purchase more software or initiate another transformation programme. Before doing so, business leaders should consider five questions.

1. Which business outcomes have actually improved?

Project completion is not the same as benefits realisation. Organisations should revisit the original business case and assess measurable changes in processing times, operating costs, customer service, data quality and employee productivity. If these measures have not improved, the reasons deserve investigation.

2. Where are employees still working around the system?

Spreadsheets, manual reconciliations and e-mail-based approvals can reveal important gaps between the implemented solution and real operational requirements. These workarounds are often treated as isolated inconveniences. Collectively, they may indicate that the technology has not adequately addressed the underlying business process.

3. Are our systems genuinely integrated?

Modern organisations rarely operate on a single application. Customer management, finance, operational systems and reporting platforms must exchange information reliably. Poor integration can undermine the value of otherwise capable applications, creating duplication, inconsistent data and avoidable administrative effort.

4. How much complexity have we accumulated?

Customisations, integrations and automation should be reviewed periodically to determine whether they remain necessary, maintainable and aligned with the organisation’s architecture. Technical debt is not merely an IT concern. It can influence operating expenditure, delivery speed, business resilience and the organisation’s ability to respond to change.

5. Do we have an independent view of the problem?

Organisations can become heavily dependent on the assumptions and architectural decisions made during their original implementation. An independent assessment can provide a fresh perspective on whether those decisions remain appropriate, where risks have accumulated and which improvements offer the greatest potential value.

Importantly, the outcome of such an assessment should not automatically be a recommendation for another major programme. Sometimes the most effective improvements involve simplifying existing solutions rather than replacing them.

Recovering value from existing technology

At Objective Reality our work focuses on helping organisations understand and address the architectural, integration and delivery challenges that can prevent enterprise technology from achieving its intended business outcomes.

Drawing on experience across complex enterprise and public-sector environments, we provide independent solution architecture, technology assessments and delivery assurance, with particular expertise in Microsoft Dynamics 365, Power Platform and Azure.

The objective is to help organisations make informed decisions about their existing technology investments.

That may involve reviewing an implementation’s architecture, identifying integration weaknesses, assessing technical debt or providing independent oversight of a programme already in progress.

The starting point, however, should always be the business problem rather than the technology.

Business value should be the measure of success

Digital transformation should ultimately be judged by what it enables an organisation to achieve.

A successful implementation should make processes more efficient, information more accessible, operations more reliable and future changes easier to accommodate.

These outcomes require more than delivering functionality. They depend on sound architecture, effective governance and continued alignment between technology decisions and business priorities.

For executives considering further technology expenditure, the most valuable next step may therefore be to examine the investment they have already made.

Before approving another transformation programme, it is worth asking a straightforward question: Are we getting the full value from the technology we already own?

Objective Reality Limited provides independent technology assessments, architecture advisory services and delivery assurance to organisations seeking to improve the performance and value of their technology investments.

To learn more about Objective Reality Limited or discuss how we can help your organisation get more value from its technology investments, visit objectivereality.ie or drop us a line at sales@objectivereality.ie.

Fady Anwar, MBA, PMP, is director of Objective Reality, an independent Irish technology consultancy. With more than 20 years’ experience across enterprise and public-sector technology programmes, he specialises in Microsoft Dynamics 365, Power Platform, Azure, enterprise architecture and delivery assurance.