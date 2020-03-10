Techies4TempleStreet treasure trail opens for entries

Jamie Heaslip celebrates launch of the event, which returns to Dublin on 19 June Print Print Life

Techies4TempleStreet 2020 officially launched with the help of Temple Street ambassador and former Ireland rugby captain Jamie Heaslip. Registration is now open for the tech-themed treasure trail, which will return to Dublin on 19 June.

Teams from some of Ireland’s leading companies will make their way across the city to chase clues, solve puzzles and complete a range of challenges and brain-teasers in the hopes of claiming the title of Ireland’s Smartest Techies.

Sponsored by AIB, it is anticipated that over 1,600 members of Ireland’s technology and business communities will compete to win the Techies4TempleStreet champions’ trophy. Last year, the accolade went to a team representing Zendesk.

Since the inaugural event in 2015, the charity treasure trail has raised over €1.1 million for CHI at Temple Street, with funds contributing to vital, life-saving equipment, facilities and supports.

Speaking at the launch, Heaslip said: “Back in 2015, I visited Temple Street to kick off the inaugural Techies event and since then, I have watched it grow and grow, as more companies came on board to take on the challenge and raise vital funds for sick children.”

Declan Rundle, head of strategy, performance & change, AIB, Technology, said: “This is an wonderful event which raises awareness and support for an incredible cause.

“Over the past number of years we have had teams made up of AIB staff and our technology partners, which has been a great way to build relationships while raising funds to help Temple Street Children’s Hospital. We look forward to participating in this enjoyable team building day out again this year, trekking across Dublin to seek out clues and hidden treasures.”

TechCentral Reporters