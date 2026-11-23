Jensen Huang has been reinstated as president and chief executive officer and as a member of the board of Nvidia. Huang stepped down from his position on 12 November after news broke of two extramarital affairs with co-workers and one with a person of interest linked to the illegal sale of GPUs to China.

According to a statement from the company, the Board received input from senior levels of the United States government, which was satisfied there was no national security risk in having Huang return.

In the interim Colette Kress served as CEO, she will now return to her position of chief financial officer.





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“The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead Nvidia, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers,” said Harvey C. Jones, chair of the board. “We have every confidence in Jensen and look forward to working with him as he resumes his leadership of the Company.”

Huange said: “I am honoured to return to Nvidia and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution. I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment.”

The company said Huang had been the target of a foreign intelligence effort, the Board formed a committee comprised solely of independent directors to investigate, and the committee retained independent counsel to assist it in that investigation. The board reiterated that the committee’s investigation would proceed and that Huang would co-operate. The same applies with any official investigation from the Dept of Justice and the Trump Administration.

The board also recently formed a national security and export control committee comprised solely of independent directors to oversee trade compliance and national security risks. Nvidia has begun a search to fill a new position, chief compliance officer, to oversee compliance across Nvidia.

TechCentral Reporters