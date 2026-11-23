Two Irish psychotherapists have launched a platform designed to help people find and book therapy sessions while giving practitioners tools to manage their businesses.

BeeWell, founded by Ella van Uchelen and Conor McCarthy, was launched on 23 November.

The Dublin-based company combines a marketplace for finding qualified therapists with practice management software covering scheduling, payments and invoicing.





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Clients can search for therapists by specialisation, location, price and availability. The platform also provides therapist profiles and client reviews, with appointments available online or in person.

Users can book, pay for and reschedule appointments through the platform. Online sessions are hosted through Google Meet, while payments are processed through Stripe.

For therapists, BeeWell provides automated scheduling, client self-booking, payment processing and invoicing. Practitioners can also maintain public profiles and manage their own prices and availability.

The company said six therapists were on the platform at launch, with a further three expected to join.

BeeWell said it manually verifies therapists’ qualifications and membership of recognised professional accreditation bodies before allowing them to join. These include the Irish Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy (IACP).

The platform was established after its founders experienced difficulties finding suitable therapeutic support for someone close to them.

“Anyone who’s tried to find a therapist in Ireland knows how difficult it can be,” Conor McCarthy, co-founder of BeeWell, said.

He added: “You hit dead ends, wait days for replies, or hear nothing at all – often when you’re at your most vulnerable. Having experienced therapy from both sides of the room, we built the platform we wish we’d had all along.”

Ella Van Uchelen said the administrative demands of running a therapy practice had also informed the company’s development.

“You don’t become a therapist for the paperwork,” Van Uchelen said.

She added: “Having worked both as a therapist and in software, I know how much time can disappear into admin and managing a practice. We wanted to build tools that take that weight off therapists’ shoulders, so they can focus on what matters most – helping people.”

Both founders recently qualified as psychotherapists at Dublin City University. Van Uchelen previously worked in software-as-a-service sales, while McCarthy’s background includes software sales and addiction support.

BeeWell said its longer-term ambition was to develop infrastructure for what it describes as ethical therapy, connecting clients with practitioners while supporting therapists in managing sustainable practices.

Patryk Goron