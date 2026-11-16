Meta Platforms has been fined €805 million by the Italian data protection regulator for unauthorised access to Android users’ media galleries.

According to a statement published on Saturday 14 November, the company used the Facebook app to retrieve photos, videos and associated metadata from around 20 million Italian smartphones without providing clear information about this or requesting explicit consent.

The controversy centres on a gallery suggestions tool introduced in 2023, which recommends locally stored media to post as users navigate the app. Regulators found that Meta used a broad, general authorisation request for the entire application rather than a separate request for this specific feature. This lack of transparency meant users were unaware that they were giving the app access to their private galleries.





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In determining the size of the fine, which represents around 0.4% of the company’s global annual turnover, the regulator pointed to the enormous number of people affected and the prolonged nature of the infringement.

The regulator also noted that Meta did not cooperate during the investigation. In addition, the fine reflects an earlier disciplinary measure taken against the company in 2019. The fine was formally imposed on Meta Platforms Ireland Ltd., the organisation’s main European establishment.

Meta now has 60 days to introduce a specific consent mechanism that clearly explains the purpose of the feature and allows users to opt in. In addition, the feature must remain disabled by default. The Italian authority also indicated that it may launch a separate investigation into a cloud-processing feature for user content dating from 2026.

This penalty is one of the largest ever imposed on a technology company by the Italian authorities, although it follows a record $25 billion fine imposed on Meta in New Mexico for misleading residents about data use. Although Meta has not yet commented on the Italian ruling, the company retains the right to appeal, just as Amazon successfully appealed against a fine under competition law in 2021.

Business AM