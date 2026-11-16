President Donald Trump has indicated that he is open to Jensen Huang returning as Nvidia’s chief executive. During a press conference on Monday, ahead of his departure for Asia, Trump suggested that bringing Huang back would be a reasonable step.

Huang stepped down as CEO and a board member on 12 November, bringing more than three decades of leadership to an end. His departure followed allegations of inappropriate personal relationships. These allegedly included a relationship with a subordinate at Nvidia and another with Alice Huang. The latter, a former executive at Megaspeed International in Singapore, has been linked to Chinese intelligence services.

In response to these allegations, Nvidia’s board of directors launched a formal investigation and appointed Colette Kress, the company’s CFO, as interim chief executive, while a permanent successor is sought.





advertisement





Trump dismissed the suggestion that Huang had put the United States at risk through potential security breaches. He pointed out that Huang had already been barred from exporting high-end Blackwell chips to China. In doing so, Trump suggested that Huang had learnt important lessons from that experience.

Trump also indicated that he might discuss chip sales with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his current trip.

Although he supported Huang’s return to his professional role, Trump criticised his private conduct, stating that his actions were inappropriate. However, he noted that there was no conclusive evidence confirming that Alice Huang had acted as a spy for China.

These remarks come as supporters of the former CEO try to persuade Nvidia’s board of directors to allow his reinstatement.

Business AM