National Broadband Ireland (NBI) and the Department of Culture, Communications and Sport have today announced that the National Broadband Plan (NBP) has now surpassed the original rollout target set when the contract was signed in 2019, with more than 546,000 homes, farms and businesses passed by the NBI network. In tandem, NBI have also announced that there are over 200,000 connections on the NBI Network.

The milestones were marked at events celebrating the completion of the main National Broadband Plan infrastructure build in Co. Wicklow; including one held at St Kevin’s National School in Glendalough, where the National Broadband Plan contract was signed seven years ago.

Across the country, more than 546,000 premises have now been passed by the NBI network, exceeding the 537,000 homes, farms and businesses included in the National Broadband Plan when the contract was signed in 2019. To date, a further 29,000 premises have been added to the Intervention Area, and it is envisaged that that further grow to total approximately 600,000 during the lifetime of the contact.





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Wicklow became the latest county to complete its main NBI infrastructure rollout. Approximately 16,000 premises in the county are included in the State’s Intervention Area, representing €59 million in Government investment, with more than 6,300 premises already connected to the network. High-speed fibre broadband is now available to homes, farms, businesses and schools across rural Wicklow in areas that previously lacked access to reliable, high-speed connectivity.

Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Cllr. Dr. Caroline Winstanley said: “Strong communities depend on people being able to take part, whatever their age or where they live. Reliable broadband can help someone living alone stay connected with family, enable a local group to reach more people or give residents easier access to services and information.

“Across Wicklow, our libraries and community organisations have an important role in helping people get comfortable with technology and discover what it can offer them. With the main National Broadband Plan rollout complete, we have an opportunity to bring more people into community life and help every generation benefit from a more connected county.”

TJ Malone, CEO, National Broadband Ireland said: “Passing more than 546,000 homes, farms and businesses means we have now surpassed the original rollout target set when the National Broadband Plan contract was signed seven years ago. Reaching that milestone on time and on budget is a significant achievement for everyone involved in delivering this project. At the same time, 200,000 premises are now connected to the NBI network, demonstrating the growing demand for high-speed fibre broadband across rural Ireland and the real impact the network is having in communities nationwide.

“The completion of the main rollout in Wicklow makes it particularly fitting to mark that achievement here at St Kevin’s National School, where the contract was signed. More than 16,000 homes, farms, businesses and schools across Wicklow can now access the NBI fibre network, with over 6,300 premises already connected. Behind that achievement are the teams who surveyed routes, designed the network and built it across the county, alongside our delivery partners, government and Wicklow County Council.

“The value of the network will be seen in what it enables people to do, whether that is to grow a business, work closer to home or access new opportunities for education. I would encourage residents and businesses in Wicklow and across rural Ireland to check their Eircode on the NBI website, confirm availability and contact their preferred broadband provider to arrange a connection.”

NBI operates the network on a wholesale basis, meaning homes and businesses order broadband services through participating broadband providers rather than directly from NBI. Residents and businesses can check their Eircode on the NBI website to confirm availability, view the providers offering services in their area and place an order with their preferred provider.

TechCentral Reporters