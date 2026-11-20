In association with emagine

Ireland has spent decades building its reputation as one of Europe’s most important technology hubs. But the next stage, and the ambitions we have for it, requires us to rethink the commonly held assumption that the expertise organisations need can be found exclusively within our own borders. It cannot.

September’s Expert Group on Future Skills Needs report makes the challenge clear. Ireland employed approximately 168,800 digital specialists in 2025, just over 6.3% of total employment, which is higher than the EU average of 5.0%. By 2030, demand is projected to exceed 215,000, with annual shortages potentially reaching 5,500 under its baseline scenario and 7,700 under a high-growth scenario.





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Whether the actual figures are towards the lower or upper end of the stated scale above, the fact remains that there is an urgent need to address the likely scenario of severe skills shortages if Ireland is to stand any chance of realising its technology ambitions over the next decade and beyond.

There is clear evidence of this already. EY’s 2026 research found that 36% of Irish technology leaders regard skills shortages as the biggest barrier to effectively implementing their technology agendas, compared with 24% the previous year. A re-think of how to access the talent that is needed both now and in the future is required because recruiting from the same domestic pool cannot be our only response when businesses need increasingly specialised capabilities in AI, cybersecurity, data, and cloud engineering.

To say this is a hiring challenge would be too simplistic and miss the mark entirely; what we are facing is a competitiveness challenge, and that changes the context altogether. These capabilities underpin how organisations improve productivity, develop products, manage risk, and grow. Waiting for shortages to become acute would be a strategic mistake for those organisations and the nation.

Developing experienced specialists takes time, but businesses undergoing transformation cannot always wait for the domestic skills market to catch up. Their need is more urgent. So, we need an approach that strengthens Ireland’s workforce while providing access to expertise beyond our borders.

Rethinking where expertise comes from

Instead of asking where the required talent should be based, leaders must rethink their approach by focusing on what capability is missing, how urgently it is needed, and which responsibilities must remain close to the business. Geography then becomes a delivery decision informed by those requirements.

This is where so-called ‘bestshoring’ comes into play. Simply put, bestshoring combines local leadership, governance, and accountability with specialist expertise wherever it is located. This means that an organisation in Dublin, Cork, or Galway, for example, can retain ownership of a project while accessing those capabilities that are scarce locally.

The organisations that succeed will be those that can access, deploy, and integrate the right expertise quickly. Technology leaders therefore need to think beyond headcount and location and consider the strength of their wider talent networks.

Making international expertise count

Success should be measured through outcomes: shorter delivery times, more reliable services, stronger security, or an internal team able to manage what has been built. Comparing day rates alone misses the cost of delays, rework, and weak handovers. However, it is important for any international expertise to contribute to domestic capability.

Indeed, the most successful besthoring outcomes happen when organisations ask partners what knowledge will remain within the business once the project comes to an end. Knowledge transfer needs time, named owners, and explicit deliverables. As such, pairing specialists with internal colleagues, documenting decisions, and involving employees at every stage of the implementation should be planned into each and every engagement.

Strengthening Ireland’s workforce

Accessing international expertise must be accompanied by sustained investment in Ireland’s workforce. Employers should broaden access through apprenticeships, career transitions, and opportunities for people whose potential conventional recruitment criteria overlook. As someone whose career began outside the traditional university route, I believe practical experience and the capacity to learn deserve greater recognition.

We must also protect opportunities for junior colleagues. Bringing in experienced specialists should allow them to learn, take on greater responsibility, and develop the judgement that future leadership requires, something that has become increasingly important as AI continues to assume many of the responsibilities of early careerists.

For business leaders, the immediate task is to map the capabilities needed, identify those that should be developed internally, and then determine where external expertise can accelerate progress.

Ireland’s technology success has always been international, and our workforce strategy should recognise that, too. Building local capability and accessing global talent can reinforce each other and our continued competitiveness will depend on how effectively we can make that happen.

Gillian Whelan is regional managing director – Ireland, UK, Netherlands & UAE | group executive team member, emagine Ireland