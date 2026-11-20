Bunq has become the first bank to offer Wero peer-to-peer payments to customers across all 27 EU countries in which it operates.

The rollout means bunq customers in Ireland can send and receive money through the bunq app using Wero, with payments available to users in Belgium, France, Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands.

Customers can send money directly from their euro accounts using a phone number.





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Wero is also available as a payment option at participating online stores, allowing customers to pay directly from their bunq accounts without entering card details.

“Everything we do is about making life easy for our users, so their payments should also work that way,” Joe Wilson, chief evangelist at bunq (pictured), said.

He added: “Their friends, family and colleagues are spread across borders, and their payments should be too. Bringing Wero to every EU country we operate in removes that friction, so people can pay the way Europeans actually live rather than being held back by legacy infrastructure that stops at the border.”

Developed by the European Payments Initiative (EPI), Wero brings national payment systems together under a single European payment service.

The platform has 75 million users and is designed to provide a payment ecosystem for European consumers and businesses.

It replaces services including iDeal, GiroPay, Paylib and Payconiq, while operating alongside other existing payment systems.

Patryk Goron