Lenovo reported record quarterly revenue of $30.2 billion for the second quarter of its 2026/27 financial year, an increase of 48% year-on-year, as demand for AI infrastructure and devices drove growth across its business divisions.

Adjusted net income rose 166% to $1.4 billion, while revenue from AI-related products and services exceeded $10 billion for the first time.

AI-related revenue accounted for 36% of the group’s total quarterly revenue, having increased 79% year-on-year.





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The company’s Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) was a major contributor to the performance, with revenue increasing 178% to $11.3 billion.

Operating profit exceeded $1 billion for the first time, while its operating margin reached 9.6%.

Lenovo said revenue from enterprise and small and medium-sized business infrastructure grew 200% year-on-year.

GPU server revenue increased by more than 300%, supported by a pipeline that expanded 48% quarter on quarter to $80 billion.

The Intelligent Devices Group (IDG), which includes PCs and smartphones, recorded revenue of $17.4 billion, up 15% year-on-year.

Its operating margin remained at 7.1%, while Lenovo’s global PC market share reached 23.8%.

The company’s smartphone business also recorded its highest-ever second-quarter revenue, with double-digit year-on-year growth.

Lenovo’s solutions and services group reported revenue of $3.1 billion, an increase of 20% and its first quarter above US$3bn. Operating margin increased by 3.7 percentage points to 26%.

Managed services, projects and solutions accounted for 63% of SSG revenue, reflecting growing demand for higher-value services. AI services revenue also recorded triple-digit year-on-year growth.

Lenovo said its performance reflected growing demand for computing capacity as AI workloads move beyond training towards inference across cloud, edge and enterprise environments.

Cloud service provider revenue increased by nearly 170% year on year, while enterprise and SMB infrastructure revenue grew by 200%.

Chairman and chief executive Yuanqing Yang said the results demonstrated the company’s transformation from a PC manufacturer into a global full-stack computing provider.

He said the adoption of AI was driving demand for infrastructure while creating growth opportunities in devices.

Yang added that Lenovo remained confident of reaching US$100bn in annual revenue as early as the current financial year.

Chief financial officer Winston Cheng said the results also demonstrated progress towards Lenovo’s long-term net margin target of more than 5%.

He pointed to working capital management, controlled capital expenditure and the company’s investment-grade credit profile as important elements of its financial strategy.

The group generated $1.6 billion in operating cash flow and US$1.2 billion in free cash flow during the quarter.

Patryk Goron