During a special summit on AI safety in Barbados, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (pictured) warned that the growing power and spread of artificial intelligence are bringing its inherent dangers into sharper focus.

He acknowledged that AI is rapidly reshaping communication, education and professional environments, while enabling breakthroughs in science and medicine. However, he warned that the technology is also amplifying existing threats. According to Guterres, recent cyberattacks and system failures have exposed the vulnerability of the digital infrastructure on which society now relies.

The UN chief said that as AI becomes more autonomous, it brings not only new security vulnerabilities but also unprecedented opportunities for abuse and manipulation. He argued that the governance of this technology must not be monopolised by a small group of powerful actors.





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He highlighted a critical disparity, noting that many countries currently lack the technical expertise and resources needed to assess AI systems or protect their citizens from potential harm. With existing safeguards fragmented and lagging behind innovation, he stressed the urgent need to establish a global framework for risk assessment and independent evaluation.

To address these inequalities, Guterres called on governments, private companies and international donors to invest more in building AI capacity, particularly in the Global South. He said the risks are global, meaning that the solution also requires a coordinated international effort.

The Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, warned that global inequality will increase further if the capacity to develop and govern AI remains concentrated in a few wealthy regions. She called for immediate investment in local infrastructure, diverse datasets and workforce training. This should ensure that AI takes local priorities and values into account.

Mottley argued that AI must be a tool for advancing human rights and sustainable development. She said the technology must not become a means for a handful of companies to profit by commercialising personal data. She concluded with a call to develop AI locally, so that countries can safeguard their national sovereignty and make scientific progress.

Business AM