Ericsson retains presence in Athlone as it relocates R&D office to IDA campus

Ericsson today announced plans to relocate its Athlone research and development (R&D) site to a new, state-of-the-art facility on the nearby IDA Ireland campus. The new site will house Ericsson’s global R&D teams responsible for creating and delivering AI-driven capabilities to control, monitor, configure and automate telecom networks. This strategic move continues a partnership with Ireland that spans over five decades and builds on more than €3 billion invested in Athlone since 2000.

Athlone has been central to Ericsson’s technology leadership since 1974, evolving from a manufacturing site to one of its most important R&D locations globally. Today, the Athlone facility employs over 1,300 people who design and deliver advanced network solutions used by service providers in more than 180 countries. These technologies underpin secure, resilient, and high-performing networks that support critical digital services, businesses, and public infrastructure worldwide. They are also central to delivering and monetising differentiated connectivity, supporting operators as they build and scale new revenue-generating services.

The relocation underscores Ireland’s position as a global destination for R&D and technology innovation. It follows Ericsson’s announcement in 2025 of a three-year, €200 million R&D investment programme in Athlone, supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland, dedicated to advancing open, programmable, and intelligent network capabilities.





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The new facility further strengthens Ericsson’s long-standing partnership with Ireland, building on over five decades of collaboration with government, industry, universities, and local talent that has supported the company’s growth in the region.

Mary Buckley, executive director, IDA Ireland, said: “Ericsson’s decision to relocate its global R&D headquarters in Athlone, a key centre for the development and delivery of AI-enabled software and autonomous network solutions, to a new state-of-the-art facility at the IDA Ireland Business and Technology Park is a superb endorsement of Ireland’s position as a leading location for technology innovation. It continues more than 50 years of innovation by Ericsson in Athlone and emphasises the depth of talent available in the Midlands. With more than €3 billion invested in Athlone since 2000, Ericsson has made a really important contribution to the region’s economy and will continue to be an integral part of its technology ecosystem.”

Jenny Lindqvist, Senior Vice President and Head of Business Area Cloud Software and Services, Ericsson, said: “Ericsson’s new Athlone facility is a significant milestone in our longstanding partnership with Ireland. This investment will empower our teams to develop and deliver AI-enabled software and autonomous network solutions for customers globally. Our commitment to Athlone reflects the strength of Ireland’s talent, collaborative innovation environment, and our shared ambition to lead the future of secure and intelligent networks.”

TechCentral Reporters