Blackberry Hearing picks up international award for use of AI

Irish hearing care company Blackberry Hearing has been named best in service delivery, patient services, at the 2026 Hearing Technology Innovator Awards for its AI agent, Áine.

Founded in 2015, Blackberry Hearing has grown to more than 60 clinics and outlets nationwide, including nine standalone retail stores, and employs 50 people.

The development of Áine has been led by Dr Luke Higgins, analytics & AI director at Blackberry Hearing, following several years of investment in the company’s data, systems and digital infrastructure.





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Unlike conventional automated customer service systems, Áine has been developed to engage with customers in a conversational and considered manner, particularly important in an industry where hearing loss can be a difficult and emotional subject to address.

Available through WhatsApp and voice, Áine can respond to hearing concerns, help identify whether a customer requires an assessment, aftercare or servicing, and provide information on hearing devices, pricing, grants and warranties.

Significantly, Áine connects with live appointment availability across Blackberry Hearing’s nationwide clinic network, allowing customers to find and book appropriate appointments in real time.

Matthew Gleeson, managing director of Blackberry Hearing, said: “For us, the real value of artificial intelligence is that it allows our audiologists and clinicians to spend more quality time with their patients. By taking care of routine enquiries, appointment scheduling and administrative processes, Áine allows our clinical teams to concentrate on what they do best, providing expert, personalised hearing care.

“Hearing loss is a very personal issue and, for many people, taking that first step towards seeking help can be daunting. We want to make that journey as easy and reassuring as possible, while ensuring that when a patient meets their audiologist, they receive the time, attention and professional care they deserve.”

Dr Higgins said: “What makes Áine different is that she is much more than a conventional chatbot. She can engage in a natural conversation, understand what somebody needs, provide relevant information and connect that person directly with live appointment availability across our clinics nationwide.

“From a technology perspective, we are particularly interested in how AI can remove the friction that often exists between a customer making an initial enquiry and accessing the professional care they need. The purpose of AI is not to replace the expertise or judgement of an audiologist. Clinical assessment and the relationship between a patient and their audiologist remain central to everything we do. What AI can do is make that relationship more effective by removing unnecessary administration and ensuring that our clinicians have more time to spend with the people who need their expertise. To have this work recognised on an international stage is hugely encouraging and reinforces our ambition to continue developing practical AI solutions that make a real difference to patients and our teams.”

The company’s investment in artificial intelligence also extends to the hearing devices it supplies, with increasingly sophisticated technology from manufacturers including Widex and Philips using intelligent sound processing to adapt to individual listening environments.

TechCentral Reporters