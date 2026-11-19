Ekco has opened applications to a new cyber security & AI graduate Programme for 2027 at the company’s Dublin HQ. Ekco’s graduate programme will grow to 25 resources in 2026, strengthening its long-term commitment to developing AI and Cybersecurity talent.

The managed service provider is seeking graduates from both technical (computer science, cyber security, and IT) and business (business, management, information systems) backgrounds, with customer-facing, communication and business analysis skills.

The expansion of the programme comes as Ireland looks to keep up with increasing demand for highly-skilled cybersecurity professionals. In September 2026, the Expert Group on Future Skills Needs, which advises Government on future skills requirements, reported that Ireland will struggle to meet the 50,000 additional digital skills specialists required by 2030.





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Ekco’s 2027 programme will see an enhanced focus on the graduates supporting our AI, Automation and Data teams, reflecting the evolving AI & Cybersecurity landscapes. This is in addition to existing training in areas including security architecture, engineering, penetration testing, threat detection and response, cyber resiliency, security architecture, and GRC (governance, risk management, and compliance).

The participants will work with more than 400 dedicated Ekco security specialists, with hands-on exposure to some of the most recognised international businesses in the fintech, construction, healthcare, retail, public sectors and across critical national infrastructure.

Those who joined the programme last year will also continue their learning journey, building practical experience that will progress their careers. This will include applying cutting-edge cybersecurity tools and solutions to real-world scenarios, supporting customer growth, earning industry-recognised certifications, and collaborating with Ekco’s global teams.

Ekco will hold an assessment day in December at its Dublin headquarters with the 2027 Programme scheduled to begin in February 2027.

Cathal Slattery, head of security professional services, Ekco, said: “In a world where nothing stands still, continuous evolution of our talent pool with graduates who have grown up with an AI first approach is essential for our continued success.

“Attackers are already using AI to move faster, so the people defending against them need to think like this, starting from graduate level. At Ekco, we see the role of the graduate more important than ever. Sophisticated cyber threats require the kind of judgement that can only be learned on the job, alongside experienced practitioners on live customer problems where the stakes are real. By doing this in-house, we are building the next generation of AI-first cyber security experts, who will possess some of the most sought-after skills of the future.”

TechCentral Reporters