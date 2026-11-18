Senior executives overseeing major digital transformation programmes in Ireland are making significant investment decisions without sufficient evidence to assess whether they will succeed, according to new research from Each&Other.

The 2026 Decision Readiness Study found that 32 of the 34 leaders felt personally exposed by a major decision they had made. Thirty subsequently adjusted or partly reversed that decision during delivery, but only three formally reopened the original decision.

Twenty respondents said decisions became harder to challenge as delivery progressed, while only nine actively sought an external perspective when their confidence was at its weakest.





advertisement





Evidence of whether decisions were working often emerged only after substantial investment had already been committed.

The findings suggest that successful delivery can obscure the uncertainty and pressure experienced by executives responsible for major transformation projects.

“What we found in this study is that just the fact that a major programme gets over the line is covering a multitude of sins during the project: big and small ad hoc calls are made without evidence to back them up; there is sufficient interrogation of progress by steering groups and bad news doesn’t get filtered up,” Brian Herron, director at Each&Other, said.

He added: “Individuals are exposed and under pressure for the duration of the project for early decisions they made, whether or not that turns out to be the right call or not.”

Scope was the most frequently identified high-consequence decision, cited by 23 respondents. This was followed by sequencing, identified by 15; direction of the experience, by 12; and platform choice, by 11.

Technology constraints and architectural direction influenced around half of the decisions examined, while timeline and delivery targets were significant factors in a further third.

Customer and user evidence was available to many of the organisations, but it did not always provide sufficient certainty at an early stage. Twenty-nine leaders said some form of customer data had informed their decisions.

However, many of the measures used to assess programme success could only be evaluated after launch.

Digital adoption or task completion was identified by 23 respondents as an upfront success indicator, followed by contact reduction at 16, revenue or conversion at 13, and satisfaction scores at six.

By the time these outcomes become clear, making significant changes can be considerably more expensive and difficult.

“What we’re finding is that the most progressive organisations are able to use new technology combined with established, proven processes to visualise and validate programme outcomes early,” Herron said.

The report recommended introducing design and user testing earlier in transformation programmes, before major decisions become fixed.

It argued that early-stage design should form part of strategic decision-making rather than being treated solely as an execution function, allowing assumptions and requirements to be tested before significant development work begins.

Artificial intelligence is also becoming a factor in transformation decisions. Nineteen respondents said AI already played a major or moderate role in their programme decision-making.

Respondents included programme directors and sponsors, heads of customer experience, and senior product, transformation and digital leaders across financial services, technology, telecommunications and utilities, retail and other large enterprises.

Patryk Goron