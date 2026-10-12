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Civil service opens applications for ICT applications/digital solutions manager

Role is at assistant principal officer level
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The civil service has opened applications are for ICT applications/digital solutions managers (assistant principal officer level). The successful candidate will be recruited from this competition will be directly involved in delivering on a range of Government strategies within their appointed organisations. This is an opportunity to be part of a larger team delivering on the ambitions of Ireland to be a digital leader and enabling digital engagement with the State by businesses, members of the public and public servants.

Successful candidates will be integral team leaders that are delivering critical projects of national importance and public prominence such as solutions for social welfare supports, the National Childcare scheme, interactions with the Revenue Commissioners, subsidies in the agri-food sector, registering key life events such as birth, marriage, deaths, driving and employment permits and the gov.ie portal which is now the primary source of information on government and government services.

 

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The panel formed from this competition will be used to fill vacancies across the Civil Service. Applicants should note that the majority of vacancies will be in Dublin.

Full details of the role, including specific eligibility requirements is available on www.publicjobs.ie

For more information and to apply, visit:  https://bit.ly/TC_Ad_ICTDSM

The closing date for receipt of completed applications is 3pm on Thursday, 22 October 2026.

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