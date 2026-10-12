Civil service applications open for infrastructure & operations – senior ICT specialist

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Applications are open for the position of infrastructure & operations – senior ICT specialists in the civil service. Successful candidates will be recruited from this competition will be directly involved in delivering on a range of Government strategies within their appointed organisations. This is an exciting opportunity to be part of a larger team delivering on the ambitions of Ireland to be a digital leader and enabling digital engagement with the State by businesses, members of the public and public servants.

Successful candidates will be integral members of teams that are delivering the ICT infrastructures and services used by colleagues in their organisations and, in many cases, by members of the public. They can also be involved with critical projects of national importance and public prominence such as systems for the Revenue Commissioners, social welfare supports, the agri-food sector, registering key life events such as births, marriage, deaths, the gov.ie portal and solutions to meeting Ireland’s target for the EU Digital Decade.





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The panel formed from this competition will be used to fill vacancies across the civil service. Applicants should note that the majority of vacancies will be in Dublin.

Full details of the role, including specific eligibility requirements, is available on www.publicjobs.ie.

For more information and to apply, visit: https://bit.ly/TC_Ad_IOSICT

The closing date is 3pm on Thursday, 15 October 2026.