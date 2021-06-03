Arrow Electronics launches managed backup service for Citrix ADC, Microsoft 365

Global technology provider Arrow Electronics has launched a fully managed service to help customers meet the challenges presented by the delivery and back-up of applications.

Recognising the growing challenges organisations face and the responsibilities they have to protect their data in the many applications used on a daily basis, Arrow will initially deliver Citrix Application Delivery Controller (ADC) and Microsoft 365 cloud back-up as fully managed services to aid optimal app compliance, upgrade, configuration and back-up. Both services will be available via ArrowSphere, Arrow`s global multi-tier cloud platform.

“Application managed services enable customers to improve internal efficiency, increase user-satisfaction and free internal teams to focus on moving forward instead of spending time understanding the myriad of technical challenges that present themselves when installing applications in the cloud,” said Patrice Roussel, vice president of cloud in EMEA for Arrow’s enterprise computing solutions business.

Citrix ADC is a comprehensive application delivery and load balancing solution, allowing businesses to deliver a great user experience anywhere on any device. The number of options to choose from and ways to deploy Citrix ADC can be complex and without the right technical support, some customers are not using it to its maximum potential.

“Citrix appreciates the significant investment Arrow has made so channel partners can provide additional services and solutions that help customers get work done and perform at their best,” said Ethan Fitzsimons, managing director, head of distribution and channel sales for Citrix worldwide channel sales and ecosystems. “These offerings empower channel partners to deliver a process of managing, maintaining, versioning and upgrading applications throughout the entire cloud customer lifecycle so organisations can continue to meet business objectives while data is secure and backed up.”

Arrow has developed a Citrix ADC managed service to help customers meet the challenges presented and get the most out of their Citrix ADC solution. With the ability to install a secure virtual appliance into a customer’s environment providing a fully managed Citrix ADC, new applications can be quickly onboarded as required and vulnerabilities can be proactively monitored, making preventative changes automatically and alerting to issues.

In the same way, cloud backup for Microsoft 365 will provide a fully managed back-up-as-a-service solution to provide peace of mind that data is protected.

Cloud Backup for Microsoft 365 allows customers to back up the key content stores from their tenancies which can be easily restored through the self-service portal. Setup is easy through the automated onboarding process, allowing a customer to login, connect to their tenancy and start securing their data in just a few simple steps. Cloud backup also includes the options for end users to self-restore their own e-mails from the backup, providing a simplified experience when they need access to deleted content.

TechCentral Reporters

