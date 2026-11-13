Talks on possible merger between Tesla and SpaceX make progress

According to a report by Bloomberg News, talks over a possible merger between Tesla and SpaceX are progressing. Sources close to the situation suggest that a formal agreement could be announced as early as December, although the timeline could also extend into early 2027.

Such a consolidation would bring Elon Musk’s various businesses – spanning electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, space and robotics – together under a single overarching entity.

However, the plans could face significant regulatory hurdles. This applies particularly to Tesla’s business ties in China and SpaceX’s sensitive contracts with the US Department of Defence.





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During a financial briefing on SpaceX last month, Musk indicated that a merger between the two companies would be beneficial. He also noted that both organisations had set up separate committees of independent directors to assess the feasibility of the merger. While Tesla has a valuation of around $1.55 trillion (€1.4 trillion), SpaceX’s value is estimated at around $1.9 trillion (€1.7 trillion).

Aside from the possible merger, the two companies are already collaborating through Terafab, a joint venture focused on semiconductor production. Musk said that the first experimental chip is expected to be ready in May or June next year, with the aim of reaching full-scale production in the third quarter of 2028.

Neither company has officially commented on the reports of a possible merger.

Business AM