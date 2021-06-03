NovoGrid wins international innovation award

NovoGrid, an Irish software company that optimises energy delivery, was awarded the Technology Innovation Award for its GridBoost technology at the 2021 Wind Investment Awards.

The annual international Wind Investment Awards are a platform to celebrate best practice in the global onshore and offshore wind industry, incorporating innovation, financing, project development and asset management. Hosted by global wind industry community A Word About Wind, the awards unite prominent decision-makers to enable opportunities to network and forge long-term business connections. NovoGrid was the only Irish company to receive an award at a virtual awards ceremony.

GridBoost is a patented grid edge intelligence software technology which automates and removes inefficiencies in renewable generators and electrical grid operations and was developed by Prof Andrew Keane and his team at University College Dublin (UCD). NovoGrid, a UCD spin-out company supported by NovaUCD, was established to commercialise the technology.

Prof Andrew Keane, UCD School of Electrical and Electronic Engineering, co-founder and CTO, NovoGrid said: “We are delighted to win the Technology Innovation Award at 2021 Wind Investment Awards and I believe it is an excellent endorsement of the potential of our GridBoost technology from the global wind community. I especially welcome the judges’ comments that NovoGrid has demonstrated an impressive entrepreneurship amongst academic life and delivered our software that is technical complex with an innovative approach.”

According to the company, by using GridBoost it is estimated Ireland could save 33 million kWh of renewable energy wasted annually reducing carbon emissions by 16,200 tonnes and saving the Irish consumer €2.2 million. GridBoost is already installed in a number of wind farms in the UK with NovoGrid’s installed base increasing three-fold since the end of last year.

“Winning our first European level award alongside major market players like Deutsche Bank, Orsted and RES is a fantastic recognition of the work our team has delivered,” said Paul Manning, co-founder and chief commercial officer, NovoGrid. “There is an increased urgency to deliver in the renewables industry however, the ability of the grid to host renewable energy provides a significant challenge, one our technology helps to solve.

“We are heartened by recent announcements from government, the regulator and the system operators that grid investment is to be prioritised and regulations reviewed to take account of new technologies. We hope to replicate our international success at home in Ireland in the future.”

