Fujifilm hit by suspected ransomware attack

Fujifilm, the Japanese multinational conglomerate headquartered in Tokyo, is investigating a potential ransomware attack that caused the company to shut down part of its network.

The company is carrying out an investigation into “possible unauthorised access” to its server from outside the company, it revealed in a statement. Due to this, its network is partially shut down and disconnected from external correspondence.

Fujifilm became aware of the “possibility” of a ransomware attack in the evening of 1 June and, as a result, took measures to suspend all affected systems in coordination with its various global entities.

“We are currently working to determine the extent and the scale of the issue. We sincerely apologise to our customers and business partners for the inconvenience this has caused,” said the company.

The company’s US website currently has a warning message about the ransomware attack, stating that it is experiencing network problems because of the incident.

“For some entities, this affects all forms of communications, including e-mails and incoming calls, which come through the company’s network systems,” said the company.

This comes after the Japanese government had data stolen in a Fujitsu hack last week, where hackers gained access to the company’s project management platform which resulted in data leaks from various government offices. One ministry had at least 76,000 e-mail addresses exposed, including those belonging to individuals outside of the ministry but were on its mailing list.

Last month, the French insurance group AXA confirmed that one of its Asian business units experienced a cyber attack, which impacted its IT operations in several countries. Hackers used a targeted ransomware attack and managed to access data processed by its subsidiary in Thailand. The attackers declared they had stolen 3TB of data and had used Avaddon ransomware to do so.

