Total Import Solutions announces strategic distribution partnership with LG for commercial display solutions and hospitality TV

In association with Total Import Solutions

Total Import Solutions (TIS) are pleased to announce a new partnership with LG to deliver premium hospitality & commercial display technology solutions to the Irish channel.

This partnership combines LG’s world-class innovation in commercial displays and digital signage with TIS’ trusted distribution expertise, enabling systems integrators and resellers access to a wider range of cutting-edge products that drive smarter business outcomes and elevate customer experience.





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TIS has been a leading force in this space for over a decade, having facilitated the deployment of screens and display product to some of the most significant projects both nationally and internationally.

They ensure product gets to installation sites across Europe on a weekly basis in a range of vertical markets including hospitality, education, retail, corporate, government, transportation, museums, and healthcare.

Speaking about the announcement, Fred Sorensen, managing director of Total Import Solutions, said: “We are delighted to welcome LG hospitality & commercial display to our Portfolio. We are excited to work closely with LG and our AV partners, where we know we can add value & choice that will unlock new opportunities.

“Our market knowledge, established relationships, product expertise and nationwide plus international distribution network put us in a unique position to ensure continued growth, while availability & product choice allow us to deliver unique solutions to our customer base.

“Our strategy is to focus on the complete product line-up, providing our renowned value added customer service while keeping an “in stock” position of items that have traditionally been special order or faced long lead times.”

Jason Doyle, LG BDM for Ireland, said: “We are excited to begin this new chapter with TIS, who’s strong presence in the market, sector knowledge, established relationship and distribution expertise added to local warehousing ensuring stock availability – will help us bring our latest hospitality display innovations to even more consumers across the island of Ireland.”

The agreement marks an important step in TIS’ continued growth, strengthening its portfolio of leading brands.

Head of marketing for TIS Conor McCloskey added: “This partnership represents a significant addition to our existing portfolio & reflects our continued commitment to working with leading international brands.

“We have been speaking to & working with several leading global vendors and manufacturers and will be announcing a number of significant new partnerships in 2027 in line with our strategic growth strategy for the business, so keep your eyes open early next year for these exciting new developments.”

TIS & LG are hosting a partner event at the Gibson Hotel in Dublin on 25 November. For more information click here.