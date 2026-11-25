The European Commission has introduced Element, an alternative to chat via Microsoft Teams.

Forty thousand end users have been connected to the chat app, which runs on the open Matrix protocol, as a backup.

Last week, Element announced the completion of the rollout, then withdrew the blog post shortly afterwards for reasons unknown. Traces remain visible, however, and the company also recently presented its work at an event. So it is no secret.





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The presentation focuses primarily on the implementation process, which took almost a year.

Element users encompass the entire workforce in and around the European Commission. According to the latest figures, the European Commission employs 33,000 permanent civil servants. Presumably, a group of temporary staff also has the Element app to hand.

Emerce