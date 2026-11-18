Driven by enormous demand for artificial intelligence technology, Anthropic is expected to price its initial public offering higher than initially estimated. According to reports in The Wall Street Journal, the company behind the Claude chatbot is considering offering its shares at more than $80. That is above the previous forecast of $70 to $78.

Such a price would push the company’s total valuation up to between $1.5 trillion and $1.6 trillion (€1.36-€1.45 trillion). Earlier estimates put it at $1.33 trillion (€1.21 trillion). Anthropic is expected to list on the Nasdaq this coming Thursday under the ticker symbol ANT.

This increased interest suggests that investor confidence in the AI sector remains strong, despite recent market instability and the shocking departure of former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. While the financial world remains focused on the controversy surrounding Huang’s departure, Anthropic has managed to maintain a compelling narrative for its investors.





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Demand from institutional investors is particularly strong. Despite the turbulence in the AI stock market following the midterm elections, hedge funds are placing enormous bids. For example, Altimeter’s Brad Gerstner told CNBC that his firm wants to buy $5 billion worth of shares.

In popular initial public offerings, investors are rarely allocated the full number of shares they request. Many therefore request significantly more shares than they expect to receive.

Existing venture capital investors, such as Accel, Menlo Ventures and Bessemer Venture Partners, also plan to increase their financial stakes further during the flotation.

Business AM