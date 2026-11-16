A survey of 1,000 adults conducted by iReach on behalf of STEM South West has found near universal concern about the use of artificial intelligence to complete homework assignments.

Overall concern about children becoming overly reliant on AI for homework was higher among people who use AI (91%) than among those who never use it (84%). Almost six in 10 men said they’d be confident helping with AI-based homework, while five in 10 women felt the same.

Furthermore, 84% of people who used AI on a daily or frequent basis said they’d be confident to some extent in helping a child with their homework using AI. This decreased to 49% of those who used AI infrequently themselves, and to just 9% of those who never used AI.





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The findings come in advance of the annual STEM South West Careers and Pathways Expo, from at Cork City Hall on 18 November.

Aine McCarthy, Chair of STEM South West, said: “What comes through very clearly from this survey is the level of concern around AI and what it could mean for children’s learning. When nine in ten people are worried, that’s something to take note of because it’s a clear signal that parents want more guidance than they’re getting.

“AI is already becoming part of how we learn and work, and it has enormous potential as a learning tool. But we need to make sure young people have the skills to use it well, to question what it gives them, and to know when human judgement matters. That means supporting parents and teachers too, so they have the confidence to guide them.”

She continued: “One of the clearest findings is that confidence is closely linked to people’s own experience of AI. Those who use it regularly feel much more confident helping a child, but among people who never use it, fewer than one in ten do. There’s also a real gap between socio-economic groups. We need to be mindful that if not leveraged correctly, AI could widen existing inequalities in education rather than close them, so support and practical guidance need to reach every family.”

The STEM South West research findings echo concerns raised within the education system itself. Earlier this year, the Teachers’ Union of Ireland passed a motion calling for specialist AI training for teachers and sustained investment in schools’ AI capacity.

New research led by academics from University of Limerick published in the Oxford Bulletin of Economics and Statistics has found that short, frequent homework improved test scores, but the benefits depend on students engaging with the material themselves. The researchers cautioned that if students used AI to generate answers rather than work through problems themselves, the retrieval-practice benefit could weaken or disappear.

“We need joined up thinking around AI. We are all still learning how best to use it, and parents, children and educators need the right support. We need clear guidance and sensible guardrails around its use, as well as the skills and judgement to use it well. The answer isn’t to treat AI as something negative. Used responsibly, it has real potential as a learning tool,” said McCarthy.

STEM South West is industry-led initiative which brings together Ireland’s leading tech, pharma, science and engineering organisations.

TechCentral Reporters