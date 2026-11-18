Precision ALS received the award for best use of responsible AI and Ethics and the overall AI excellence award at the AI Awards, held in Dubin’s Convention Centre.

ALS, also known as motor neurone disease, progresses differently from person to person, which has made effective treatments hard to find. The initiative uses AI to identify the patterns behind those differences, so researchers can work towards matching each patient with the treatments most likely to help them, while data minimisation, restricted access, independent validation and expert oversight keep sensitive patient data protected.

Other projects recognised at this year’s awards included AI applications helping researchers investigate cancer, farmers make better use of livestock records, and students prepare for exams.





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Tipperary-based Herdwatch won both best application of AI in an SME and best application of AI in sustainability for Herd Intelligence, which enables farmers to ask questions about their livestock and farm records through a conversational interface.

Edtech start-up Examinaite also won two awards: the inaugural best application of AI in public sector and best application of AI to achieve social good. Its learning platform uses AI to provide students and teachers with clear, informed feedback grounded in official examination marking schemes, alongside tools that support teachers with assessment preparation and marking.

Other winners included Carlow-based unum, recognised for its use of multi-agent orchestration across insurance workflows, and Nexomic, whose DeepOmic platform uses multi-omic AI to investigate cancer patient subgroups, treatment response and metastatic risk.

Melissa Proxenos of Brightbeam was named AI person of the year , while her colleague Corey Duffy won young AI role model of the year. ATU Sligo’s Dr Valerie McTaggart was named women in AI ambassador of the year.

Mark Kelly, founder of AI Ireland and the AI Awards, said: “This is the ninth year of the AI Awards and our biggest yet, in terms of the number and quality of applications, highlighting how Ireland is leading the way in AI innovation. The people behind these projects, from researchers and founders to engineers and students, are solving real problems and taking care to get them right.

“Precision ALS is a fitting overall excellence award winner, showing that responsible AI and real impact go hand in hand. The difference AI can make to people’s lives, to our businesses and to research has the potential to be exponential, and this year’s winners are showing us what that looks like. We are delighted to recognise the people and teams behind these amazing projects.”

Catherine Doyle, general manager, Microsoft Ireland, said: “The breadth and quality of this year’s winners reflects the progress Ireland is making in putting AI to work on tackling real-world challenges. We are seeing organisations move beyond experimentation to apply AI in meaningful ways across healthcare, education, sustainability, cybersecurity and public services.

“Ireland has a strong opportunity to build on that momentum, but doing so will require continued focus on skills, trust and responsible adoption. As a founding sponsor of the AI Awards, Microsoft is proud to recognise Precision ALS as this year’s overall excellence award winner and celebrate all of the innovators helping to turn the potential of AI into meaningful impact.”

Full list of winners

Overall winner – Precision ALS

Best application of AI in a large enterprise – unum

Best application of AI in sustainability and best application of AI in an SME – Herdwatch

Best application of AI in consumer and customer Service – Headon Boxing Academy

Best application of AI in healthcare – Nexomic

Best application of AI in cyber security – Island Networks

Agentic AI innovation of the year – yieldHUB

Best application of AI in a start-up – Annora AI

Best application of AI in public sector and best application of AI to achieve social good – Examinaite

AI person of the year – Melissa Proxenos

Women in AI ambassador of the year – Valerie McTaggart

Young AI role model of the year – Corey Duffy

Best use of responsible AI and ethics – Precision ALS

Best application of AI in a student project – Praveen Prasannan, University of Galway

TechCentral Reporters