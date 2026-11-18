National Broadband Ireland (NBI) has won a global award recognising its use of mapping technology to support the rollout of Ireland’s National Broadband Plan. The Special Achievement in GIS (SAG) Award was presented at the 2026 Esri User Conference in San Diego, California.

Esri Ireland used its geographic information systems (GIS) technology to develop a digital twin, known as the NBI Build Map, to provide visibility of existing and newly installed infrastructure to helps teams coordinate the nationwide rollout of a fibre-based broadband nework.

“Esri Ireland’s technology has enabled us to deliver one of the biggest and most ambitious telecoms infrastructure projects of its kind globally. Having ArcGIS at the core of our operations has streamlined workflows across the organisation, resulting in a significant reduction in the time and effort required to deliver the National Broadband Plan,” Brian O’Malley, data specialist team manager at NBI, said.





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The National Broadband Plan is the largest telecommunications project undertaken by the Irish State – bringing high-speed broadband infrastructure to 1.1 million people in rural communities.

By the end of October 2026, NBI had passed 543,000 premises, exceeding the 537,000 premises identified in the intervention areas when the company signed its contract with the State.

The NBI Build Map brought together information from all 227 deployment areas, showing the location and status of network infrastructure.

The shared platform supports collaboration between NBI’s specialist teams, contractors and around 1,200 field workers. Design contractors use the technology to survey existing infrastructure and assess proposed routes. Field teams can record completed work, upload photographs and flag issues, including land access constraints.

The platform gives project managers a real-time view of progress, helping them resolve problems sooner. Senior leaders and government stakeholders can also access updates without relying on manual reports or meetings.

NBI’s commercial and health and safety teams use the information to check installations before approving invoices and assess whether work has been completed safely. The technology is also supporting the ongoing operation and maintenance of the network.

NBI has integrated Esri’s platform with its ticketing system to establish an end-to-end fault management process.

The digital twin also provides a consistent record of infrastructure to support future development and maintenance as the network expands and additional premises are connected.

“Rural Ireland now has access to a reliable broadband network, enabling equal opportunities for everyone, no matter where they live, work or study. Delivering a project of this scale on time and under budget is unprecedented,” Mairead Meyer, chief operations officer at NBI, said.

Patryk Goron