WhatsApp users urged to update software after security breach

Israeli company suspected of developing exploit that hands over control of smartphones Print Print Life

WhatsApp

users have been advised to update their software after the discovery

of ‘government grade’ malware that can hand over control of a

smartphone’s camera, microphone, messages and location data.

According

to a report in the Financial Times the exploit – described by parent

company Facebook – was discovered earlier earlier this month and a

fix was issued last Friday.

While

the exact number of users affected by the attack is unknown WhatsApp

told the Financial Times that “a number in the dozens would not

be inaccurate”.

Facebook

described the method of attack as follows: “A buffer overflow

vulnerability in WhatsApp VOIP stack allowed remote code execution

via specially crafted series of SRTCP packets sent to a target phone

number. The issue affects WhatsApp for Android prior to v2.19.134,

WhatsApp Business for Android prior to v2.19.44, WhatsApp for iOS

prior to v2.19.51, WhatsApp Business for iOS prior to v2.19.51,

WhatsApp for Windows Phone prior to v2.18.348, and WhatsApp for Tizen

prior to v2.18.15.”

While

the source of the attack has yet to be identified it is suspected the

software used in it was developed by Israeli spyware vendor NSO

Group. The company says its flagship Pegasus product is designed to

combat terrorism and is sold to governments and law enforcement

agencies. According to a report in The Verge, Pegasus is used in 45

countries and has been used to target dissidents, journalists and

human rights activists. In 2018 NSO spyware was used to track

journalists investigating a corruption scandal in Mexico.

WhatsApp

has an estimated 1.5 billion users, many of which are attracted by

the messaging service’s end-to-end encryption. It is a messaging

platform of choice for many governments, journalists and human rights

activists.

Amnesty

International will file a petition

in an Israeli court today seeking to have NSO Group’s export licence

revoked to prevent is from selling its products overseas.

TechCentral Reporters